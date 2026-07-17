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Independent Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Eli Lilly and Company logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Independent Financial Group LLC disclosed a new stake in Eli Lilly during the first quarter, buying 6,420 shares valued at about $5.9 million.
  • Analysts have turned more bullish on the stock, with firms like Citigroup, UBS, Barclays, and Bernstein raising price targets. The consensus rating remains Moderate Buy, with an average target price of about $1,283.64.
  • Eli Lilly posted strong quarterly results, including EPS of $8.55 versus expectations of $6.97 and revenue of $19.8 billion, up 55.5% year over year. The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $1.73 per share.
  • Interested in Eli Lilly and Company? Here are five stocks we like better.

Independent Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,420 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,905,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 395 shares of the company's stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company's stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthspan Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 501 shares of the company's stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,300.00 to $1,385.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,283.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

More Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE LLY opened at $1,172.50 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,249.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.51. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $1,114.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,035.81.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The firm's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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