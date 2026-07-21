Independent Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Independent Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,097,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $14,863,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,692 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,240,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $7,393,921,000 after buying an additional 1,151,213 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,698,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,399,734,000 after buying an additional 1,195,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,121,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,837,948,000 after buying an additional 3,046,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,617,152,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $159.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GILD

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ GILD opened at $133.21 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $157.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business's 50-day moving average is $129.72 and its 200 day moving average is $135.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.Gilead Sciences's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is 44.69%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $371,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 124,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,395,077.28. This represents a 2.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $1,894,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 607,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $76,674,826.57. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 77,000 shares of company stock worth $9,978,740 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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