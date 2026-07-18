Independent Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Sempra Energy $SRE

Independent Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,168 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,806,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sempra Energy news, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $724,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,278,600.20. This trade represents a 24.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,300 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $304,029.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 22,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,013.10. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,900 shares of company stock worth $1,261,207. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Sempra Energy Price Performance

Shares of SRE stock opened at $92.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $60.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.56. The firm's 50-day moving average is $91.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.30. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $76.43 and a 12 month high of $101.04.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.10 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. Analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a $0.6575 dividend. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 89.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sempra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial set a $104.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sempra Energy

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

See Also

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