Independent Financial Group LLC Takes Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

Independent Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,556 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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TTM Technologies Price Performance

TTMI stock opened at $133.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.98 and a beta of 2.10. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $175.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.35. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.20 and a 12-month high of $223.83.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $845.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.84 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 6.29%.The business's revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on TTM Technologies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on TTM Technologies from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TTM Technologies from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded TTM Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TTM Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at TTM Technologies

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.94, for a total transaction of $609,060.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 88,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,438,955. This represents a 3.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 2,874 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.94, for a total transaction of $600,493.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 210,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,009,867.96. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 82,043 shares of company stock valued at $17,191,859 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

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