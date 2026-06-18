Independent Franchise Partners LLP Has $109.21 Million Stock Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. $RYAN

Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN - Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,115,313 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 415,560 shares during the period. Ryan Specialty accounts for 0.7% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Independent Franchise Partners LLP owned about 0.80% of Ryan Specialty worth $109,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 6,322.2% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 578 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 612 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 709 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company's stock.

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Ryan Specialty Stock Down 0.5%

RYAN stock opened at $35.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.64. The business's fifty day moving average price is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.24. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $69.49.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $795.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $781.44 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 8.21%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Ryan Specialty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

Ryan Specialty declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $47.12.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Katz acquired 3,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,890.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $134,595.24. This represents a 287.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $263,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 117,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,524.28. This trade represents a 6.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought 130,715 shares of company stock worth $4,263,590 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 52.03% of the company's stock.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group, Inc NYSE: RYAN is a global specialty insurance and reinsurance platform that partners with a network of insurers and reinsurers to deliver tailored risk solutions. The company focuses on complex and large-scale risks across multiple industry sectors, leveraging its underwriting expertise to structure coverage programs that meet clients' unique needs.

Ryan Specialty's core offerings span a diverse range of specialty lines, including casualty, property, professional liability, marine and energy, program administration, and sports and entertainment.

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