Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,453 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 4,672 shares during the quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,784 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,308,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 107,700 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $33,972,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 452,612 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $142,767,000 after purchasing an additional 37,550 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total transaction of $127,760.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,155,295.20. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $1,720,052.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 35,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,870,263. This trade represents a 13.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496. Insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Argus upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $339.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $306.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $301.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $256.00 and a twelve month high of $337.25. The company has a market capitalization of $821.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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