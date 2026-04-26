Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Has $17.90 Million Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,833 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.3% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co's holdings in Apple were worth $17,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,177 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,920 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 40,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total value of $16,511,984.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,980,668.14. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total transaction of $7,661,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,934,433.50. This trade represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $271.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.03 and a 200-day moving average of $264.62. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.25 and a 52 week high of $288.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The company had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple's dividend payout ratio is 13.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Phillip Securities upgraded Apple from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $303.06.

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More Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Further Reading

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