Indivisible Partners Makes New $7.59 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Indivisible Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,259 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $7,593,000. Alphabet comprises 0.8% of Indivisible Partners' portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 10,050 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 71,998 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $22,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,829,432 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $4,988,663,000 after acquiring an additional 524,108 shares during the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,895 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $14,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,578,043 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $493,927,000 after buying an additional 17,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $382.97 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.00 and a 1 year high of $408.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $337.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.52. The company has a market cap of $4.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total transaction of $2,481,078.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 51,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,293,309.12. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.26, for a total transaction of $412,923.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $995,341.06. This represents a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 226,481 shares of company stock valued at $27,422,061 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. China Renaissance boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $412.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

See Also

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