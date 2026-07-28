Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 28,966 HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,966 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company's stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,791 shares of the company's stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 23,315 shares of the company's stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company's stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the company's stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total transaction of $46,412.15. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,127.87. This represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Joyce sold 2,384 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $166,236.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,794.81. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,736 shares of company stock worth $954,694. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DINO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HF Sinclair from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Evercore initiated coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set an "in-line" rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $79.08.

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HF Sinclair Trading Up 2.7%

NYSE DINO opened at $90.65 on Tuesday. HF Sinclair Corporation has a one year low of $42.16 and a one year high of $93.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.72.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.75. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. HF Sinclair's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. HF Sinclair's dividend payout ratio is 30.08%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

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