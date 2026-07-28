Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,352 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company's stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company's stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company's stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,454,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2,280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company's stock.

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Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $195.74 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $142.11 and a one year high of $199.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.86. The company has a market capitalization of $305.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 163.41% and a net margin of 11.06%.The company had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Philip Morris International's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is 84.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $202.00.

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Trending Headlines about Philip Morris International

Here are the key news stories impacting Philip Morris International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Philip Morris doubled its planned investment in its Aurora, Colorado, manufacturing campus to approximately $1.2 billion through 2028. The facility is intended to expand Zyn nicotine-pouch production, strengthen supply-chain capacity and support exports as demand grows. It could eventually generate about $550 million in annual economic activity and support 1,000 indirect jobs. Philip Morris doubles Colorado campus investment to $1.2 billion

Philip Morris doubled its planned investment in its Aurora, Colorado, manufacturing campus to approximately $1.2 billion through 2028. The facility is intended to expand Zyn nicotine-pouch production, strengthen supply-chain capacity and support exports as demand grows. It could eventually generate about $550 million in annual economic activity and support 1,000 indirect jobs. Positive Sentiment: The investment reinforces PMI’s shift toward smoke-free products and gives Zyn additional production capacity in the U.S. The FDA’s modified-risk authorization for Zyn—the first U.S. nicotine pouch to receive that status—could also support consumer adoption and strengthen the brand’s competitive position. Philip Morris International Wins FDA Modified Risk Status For ZYN In The US

The investment reinforces PMI’s shift toward smoke-free products and gives Zyn additional production capacity in the U.S. The FDA’s modified-risk authorization for Zyn—the first U.S. nicotine pouch to receive that status—could also support consumer adoption and strengthen the brand’s competitive position. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results were strong, with earnings and revenue exceeding consensus estimates and revenue rising 10.4% year over year. Investors appear willing to look beyond near-term guidance pressure because PMI is reinvesting cash into its higher-growth U.S. smoke-free business. The Sharpest Exchanges From PM's Earnings Call

Recent quarterly results were strong, with earnings and revenue exceeding consensus estimates and revenue rising 10.4% year over year. Investors appear willing to look beyond near-term guidance pressure because PMI is reinvesting cash into its higher-growth U.S. smoke-free business. Negative Sentiment: PMI lowered its 2026 adjusted earnings forecast for the third time this year. The reduction was primarily tied to less favorable currency assumptions, but repeated guidance cuts remain a risk to earnings expectations and valuation. Why Did Philip Morris Rise After Cutting Its 2026 Profit Forecast Again?

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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