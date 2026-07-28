Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH - Free Report) by 94.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,534 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 59,639 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Celsius were worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at $140,803,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $115,321,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at $70,632,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,382,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth about $45,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company's stock.

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Celsius Price Performance

CELH opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.04. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.54 and a 52-week high of $66.74.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. Celsius had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 37.95%. The firm had revenue of $782.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 137.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In related news, Director Hal Kravitz bought 8,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.73 per share, for a total transaction of $249,732.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 227,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,753,407.34. This represents a 3.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly purchased 8,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.36 per share, for a total transaction of $248,826.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 937,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,526,174.40. This trade represents a 0.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Celsius from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price objective on Celsius and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $58.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Celsius

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company's flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

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