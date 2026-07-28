Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.50 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 409.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,142 shares of the investment management company's stock after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,014,431 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $25,503,685,000 after acquiring an additional 418,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,564,783 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $17,197,444,000 after purchasing an additional 394,198 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,771,556 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $5,952,199,000 after buying an additional 110,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,726,721 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $5,896,795,000 after purchasing an additional 45,266 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,978,034 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $5,254,692,000 after buying an additional 194,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total transaction of $13,421,188.44. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,018.99. The trade was a 47.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,889,079.46. This represents a 61.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,450 shares of company stock worth $29,668,201. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,048.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. CICC Research upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,195.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,299.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $729.00 to $765.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $1,061.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $1,046.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $308.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $694.05 and a one year high of $1,153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $1,049.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $952.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The investment management company reported $20.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.47 by $6.51. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.22 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 68.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $4.50. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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