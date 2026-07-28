Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,226 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $4,261,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the construction company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company's stock.

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Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of TOL opened at $151.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $147.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.81. Toll Brothers Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.50 and a twelve month high of $168.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. Toll Brothers's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other news, Chairman Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 77,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.58, for a total value of $12,206,507.06. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 321,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,302,264.48. This represents a 19.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Parahus sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total value of $1,122,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 23,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,574.62. This trade represents a 24.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised Toll Brothers from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Toll Brothers from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Toll Brothers from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $164.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on TOL

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company's core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

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