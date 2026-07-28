Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Sells 488,703 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. $GNL

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL - Free Report) by 87.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,204 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 488,703 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Global Net Lease by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 355,766 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 148,452 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 308,042 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 66,657 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $1,036,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,153,817 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $9,381,000 after buying an additional 85,304 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $6,220,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on GNL. BMO Capital Markets lowered Global Net Lease from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Huntington started coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GNL

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

GNL opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average is $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 1.02. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $10.04.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.18). Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 8.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $109.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $112.37 million. Global Net Lease has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.840 EPS.

Global Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 13th. Global Net Lease's dividend payout ratio is -190.00%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease NYSE: GNL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of single-tenant, net-lease commercial properties. The company's business model centers on establishing long-term, triple-net leases with creditworthy tenants, enabling the pass-through of property operating expenses while aiming to provide predictable rental income and stable cash flows. Global Net Lease's portfolio spans retail, industrial, office and light-industrial assets, each selected for its strategic location and tenant credit quality.

Since launching its initial public offering in April 2016, Global Net Lease has built a presence in key markets throughout the United States and Western Europe.

Further Reading

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