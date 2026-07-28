Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Sells 83,758 Shares of Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) by 61.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,501 shares of the company's stock after selling 83,758 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Kenvue were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the first quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Kenvue by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,345,956 shares of the company's stock worth $23,204,000 after buying an additional 502,024 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth about $15,917,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in Kenvue by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 581,393 shares of the company's stock worth $10,023,000 after acquiring an additional 20,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in Kenvue by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 51,718 shares of the company's stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company's stock.

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Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.47. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.94.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Kenvue's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kenvue to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of Kenvue from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kenvue from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Kenvue from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kenvue

Insider Transactions at Kenvue

In other Kenvue news, General Counsel Matthew Orlando sold 38,491 shares of Kenvue stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $679,751.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.59% of the company's stock.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

See Also

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