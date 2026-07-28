Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. $ZION

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,089 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 137,434 shares of the bank's stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 59,483 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 18.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 40,960 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 504,860 shares of the bank's stock valued at $25,172,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 91.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,502 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 10,283 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the bank's stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,209 shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $263,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company's stock.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $68.52 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 52 week low of $46.19 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.80. The stock's fifty day moving average is $66.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.26.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Saturday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $225.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.'s payout ratio is 22.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZION. Evercore lowered Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $71.29.

View Our Latest Report on Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is a bank holding company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, offering a full suite of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. Through its primary subsidiary, Zions Bank, the company provides commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management solutions designed to serve the needs of small businesses, middle‐market firms and high‐net‐worth clients. Its service portfolio includes deposit accounts, cash‐management tools, lending products, mortgage origination, treasury services and investment advisory services.

The company's commercial banking segment delivers custom credit and treasury management services, including working capital lines of credit, equipment financing and international trade finance.

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