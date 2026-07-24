Infusive Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Infusive Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,386 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 8,424 shares during the quarter. Lowe's Companies accounts for 1.8% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Infusive Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 22.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 12,124 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,378 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company's stock.

Lowe's Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe's Companies stock opened at $201.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.44 and a 200 day moving average of $240.45. The company has a market capitalization of $113.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.86. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.40 and a fifty-two week high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.06. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 67.96% and a net margin of 7.51%.The firm had revenue of $23.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe's Companies

In other Lowe's Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 14,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $3,139,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,785 shares in the company, valued at $8,828,291.50. This trade represents a 26.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 2,500 shares of Lowe's Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.83, for a total value of $559,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,525,842.60. The trade was a 11.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 25,980 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,937 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Lowe's Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lowe's Companies to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $264.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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