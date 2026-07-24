Infusive Asset Management Inc. Has $5.17 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,611 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares during the period. Shopify makes up 2.5% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Infusive Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,670,627 shares of the software maker's stock worth $8,158,643,000 after buying an additional 743,803 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,611,797,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,026,193 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,257,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,601,476 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,043,365,000 after acquiring an additional 737,892 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Shopify by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,961,097 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,627,352,000 after acquiring an additional 827,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shopify from an "overweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $130.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.86.

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Shopify Stock Down 5.4%

Shopify stock opened at $112.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.34 billion, a PE ratio of 110.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.58. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.00 and a twelve month high of $182.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.12 and a 200-day moving average of $122.19.

Key Stories Impacting Shopify

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

About Shopify

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

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