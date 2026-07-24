Infusive Asset Management Inc. Has $5.91 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Infusive Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,906 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 4,473 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 2.9% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Infusive Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial boosted its position in Tesla by 66.7% during the first quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 75 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. President Capital upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Evercore raised Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "underweight" rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $406.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Trading Down 14.5%

Tesla stock opened at $319.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $402.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $403.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.82 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $28.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.42 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 3.67%.Tesla's revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla reported record quarterly revenue of $28.24 billion, up 25.5% year over year, and delivered a record number of vehicles, showing the core business is still growing. Tesla Q2 Earnings Report

Tesla reported record quarterly revenue of $28.24 billion, up 25.5% year over year, and delivered a record number of vehicles, showing the core business is still growing. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted progress in autonomous driving, Robotaxi expansion, Optimus production, and FSD adoption, which keeps the long-term AI and robotics story alive for bullish investors. Reuters Robotaxi Update

Management highlighted progress in autonomous driving, Robotaxi expansion, Optimus production, and FSD adoption, which keeps the long-term AI and robotics story alive for bullish investors. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts still see upside from the company’s autonomy strategy and reaffirmed Buy/Hold ratings, but several also cut price targets after the earnings call, signaling a more cautious stance. Analyst Price Target Cuts

Some analysts still see upside from the company’s autonomy strategy and reaffirmed Buy/Hold ratings, but several also cut price targets after the earnings call, signaling a more cautious stance. Negative Sentiment: Tesla missed EPS estimates, posted negative free cash flow for the first time in more than two years, and confirmed about $25 billion in full-year capex, raising concerns that heavy AI/robotics spending is squeezing near-term profits and liquidity. Reuters Cash Burn and Capex

Tesla missed EPS estimates, posted negative free cash flow for the first time in more than two years, and confirmed about $25 billion in full-year capex, raising concerns that heavy AI/robotics spending is squeezing near-term profits and liquidity. Negative Sentiment: Investor reaction also turned more negative because Elon Musk emphasized spending “as fast as we can” on AI and gave few near-term details on Robotaxi timing, which made the growth story look more like a long-dated promise than an immediate profit driver. MarketWatch Investor Reaction

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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