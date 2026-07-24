Infusive Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 88.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,192 shares of the payment services company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for about 3.2% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Infusive Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in American Express were worth $6,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in American Express by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 136,050 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $41,154,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management increased its stake in American Express by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management now owns 1,257 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 271,525 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $82,122,000 after acquiring an additional 19,071 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management lifted its position in shares of American Express by 21.7% in the first quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 2,699 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock opened at $340.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $332.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.36. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $288.34 and a 12-month high of $387.49. The stock has a market cap of $232.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. American Express's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. American Express's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Piper Sandler downgraded American Express from an "overweight" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of American Express from $387.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Express from a "positive" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $340.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $328.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $374.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on American Express

More American Express News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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