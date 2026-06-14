Infusive Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.82 Million in Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ

Infusive Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,755 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $2,816,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in Domino's Pizza by 13.2% in the third quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 2,981,945 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,287,335,000 after acquiring an additional 348,077 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates lifted its stake in Domino's Pizza by 4.0% in the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 744,515 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $321,415,000 after acquiring an additional 28,765 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Domino's Pizza by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,212 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $18,845,000 after acquiring an additional 16,179 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Domino's Pizza by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,117 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $28,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Domino's Pizza by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 16,576 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DPZ. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Domino's Pizza from $421.00 to $359.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Domino's Pizza from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on Domino's Pizza from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Domino's Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore lowered their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $510.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $418.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza Price Performance

Shares of Domino's Pizza stock opened at $323.88 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $335.13 and its 200 day moving average is $379.59. Domino's Pizza Inc has a 1 year low of $297.48 and a 1 year high of $496.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.16). Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.33 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 19.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino's Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.99 per share. This represents a $7.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Domino's Pizza's payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Insider Activity

In other Domino's Pizza news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.74, for a total transaction of $151,817.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,352 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,392.48. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,463 shares of company stock worth $466,807. Insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino's has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino's Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino's has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

Further Reading

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