Infusive Asset Management Inc. Purchases 39,874 Shares of Carnival Corporation $CCL

Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL - Free Report) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,568 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 39,874 shares during the quarter. Carnival makes up 1.8% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Infusive Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Carnival were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company's stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 12,383 shares of the company's stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,464 shares of the company's stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 10,540 shares of the company's stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,935 shares of the company's stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Carnival from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Carnival from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carnival from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. HSBC upgraded Carnival from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.60 to $30.10 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Carnival from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Carnival

Insider Activity at Carnival

In other news, insider Bettina Alejandra Deynes sold 43,058 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $1,209,929.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 69,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,945,587.80. This trade represents a 38.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 11,988 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $313,965.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 52,601 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,377,620.19. The trade was a 18.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 55,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,195 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Carnival

Here are the key news stories impacting Carnival this week:

Carnival Stock Performance

NYSE CCL opened at $29.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Carnival Corporation has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $34.03.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.13 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 11.48%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Carnival's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation NYSE: CCL is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company's core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

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