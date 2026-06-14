Infusive Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Free Report) by 78.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,263 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 54,653 shares during the quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PINS. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2,017.3% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,101 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 727.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2,409.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,380 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Pinterest

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at $549,000. This represents a 7.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $1,020,937.50. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 124,237 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,190 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.09% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Pinterest from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Pinterest from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pinterest from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Pinterest from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $27.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PINS

Pinterest Trading Down 5.7%

PINS opened at $20.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.63. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $39.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 7.64%.The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

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