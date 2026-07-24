Infusive Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,045 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Infusive Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,725 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 11,045 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.5% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Infusive Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $3,693,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,240,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $426,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in Home Depot by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 108,306 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $37,268,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $6,703,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 320.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $310.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $310.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.71.

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Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $325.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $324.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $328.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.81. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.10 and a twelve month high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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