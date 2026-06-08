ING Groep NV Acquires 433,100 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation $FUN

ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:FUN - Free Report) by 70.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,046,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 433,100 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned 1.03% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $16,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 533.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,279,720 shares of the company's stock worth $80,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446,104 shares during the period. JANA Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $92,015,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 190.5% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 230,120 shares of the company's stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 150,913 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 75.2% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 374,874 shares of the company's stock worth $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 160,931 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $23,499,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Six Flags Entertainment

In other news, Director Marilyn G. Spiegel acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.10 per share, with a total value of $47,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 15,161 shares of the company's stock, valued at $289,575.10. This represents a 19.75% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard M. Haddrill acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $190,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 230,117 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,390,632.36. This trade represents a 4.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $286,350 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Up 0.0%

FUN stock opened at $20.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.21.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.71) by $0.06. Six Flags Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 52.76%.The company had revenue of $225.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Corporation will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FUN shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.85.

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Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is a publicly traded regional theme park operator based in Arlington, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates amusement and water parks, offering a diverse portfolio of thrill rides, family attractions, live entertainment, food and beverage offerings, and retail merchandise. Its main revenue streams include single-day tickets, season passes, on-site accommodations, in-park retail sales, and food and beverage services.

Founded in 1961 by Angus G.

Further Reading

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