ING Groep NV Acquires 70,520 Shares of Allegion PLC $ALLE

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE - Free Report) by 635.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 70,520 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned about 0.09% of Allegion worth $12,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Allegion by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Allegion by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. boosted its stake in Allegion by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. now owns 22,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company's stock.

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Allegion Price Performance

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $129.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Allegion PLC has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $183.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Allegion had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 15.24%.Allegion's revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Allegion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.05%.

Allegion declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALLE. Evercore upgraded Allegion to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $170.00) on shares of Allegion in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allegion from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Allegion from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price objective on Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $160.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALLE

Insider Activity at Allegion

In related news, Director Sue Main bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.61 per share, for a total transaction of $299,220.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $299,220. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 3,993 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $547,639.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,175,375.50. This trade represents a 31.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Allegion

Allegion plc NYSE: ALLE is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion's core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company's product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

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