ING Groep NV Acquires New Position in Macy's, Inc. $M

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 69,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in M. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in Macy's during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Macy's during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Macy's by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Macy's by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Macy's by 7,265.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

M has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Macy's in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Macy's from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Macy's from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Macy's from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Macy's in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $20.30.

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Macy's Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE M opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. Macy's, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average of $20.61.

Macy's (NYSE:M - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Macy's had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 2.94%.The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Macy's's revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Macy's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Macy's, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy's Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Macy's's payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 50,044 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $896,788.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 485,791 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,705,374.72. The trade was a 9.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $179,379.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 108,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,935,503.36. The trade was a 8.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 94,967 shares of company stock worth $1,705,276 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company's stock.

Macy's Company Profile

Macy's, Inc is a leading American omnichannel retailer operating under the Macy's brand, as well as specialty divisions Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury. The company's retail portfolio encompasses full-line department stores, fashion-focused specialty outlets and a high-end beauty chain, offering consumers a wide array of apparel, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings. Through its integrated network of physical stores and digital platforms, Macy's seeks to deliver a seamless shopping experience that blends in-store service with online convenience.

The company's product assortment spans men's, women's and children's clothing, beauty and personal care products, housewares and home décor.

See Also

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