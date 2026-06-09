ING Groep NV Buys Shares of 62,107 Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,571,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,180,117 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,402,265,000 after purchasing an additional 536,265 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,068,544 shares of the company's stock valued at $900,195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,920 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,628,065 shares of the company's stock valued at $723,175,000 after purchasing an additional 109,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,743,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 3,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,761,397 shares of the company's stock valued at $316,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595,801 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Zacks Research upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer Daniels Midland has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $74.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADM

Insider Transactions at Archer Daniels Midland

In related news, SVP Ian R. Pinner sold 34,106 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $2,439,602.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 90,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,486,054.28. The trade was a 27.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Down 0.9%

ADM opened at $80.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.60. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12 month low of $47.42 and a 12 month high of $85.37.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.35 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.34%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Archer Daniels Midland's payout ratio is currently 93.27%.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

See Also

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