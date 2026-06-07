ING Groep NV Cuts Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

ING Groep NV decreased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,984 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 77,427 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.05% of CBRE Group worth $23,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $294,165.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 110,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,476,709.46. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 471 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $62,883.21. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,676,711.69. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 2,944 shares of company stock worth $387,153 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of CBRE Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $180.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $180.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CBRE

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $131.09 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $138.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.64. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.69 and a twelve month high of $174.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.21.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.48. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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