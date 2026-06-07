ING Groep NV Grows Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,054 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 13,352 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV's holdings in Intuit were worth $45,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Intuit by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791,212 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,848,954,000 after purchasing an additional 471,451 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 63.8% in the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 121,516 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $82,984,000 after acquiring an additional 47,330 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.7% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 45,058 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $30,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 15.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 47,629 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $32,526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 285,052 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $194,665,000 after acquiring an additional 22,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Intuit Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $296.76 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.67 and a 12-month high of $813.70. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $377.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $81.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.65 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total transaction of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,836,621.20. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu acquired 1,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $309.45 per share, with a total value of $386,812.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,812.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTU. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Intuit from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $480.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $443.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank set a $575.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, March 6th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $514.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit

Key Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Baron Capital highlighted Intuit as a strong long-term bet in its latest investor letter, reinforcing the view that the company’s software and financial platform remain attractive despite the recent stock weakness.

Baron Capital highlighted Intuit as a strong long-term bet in its latest investor letter, reinforcing the view that the company’s software and financial platform remain attractive despite the recent stock weakness. Positive Sentiment: Another investor-focused article argued that Intuit remains one of the more compelling software names, suggesting some market participants still see upside in the business model and cash-flow profile.

Another investor-focused article argued that Intuit remains one of the more compelling software names, suggesting some market participants still see upside in the business model and cash-flow profile. Neutral Sentiment: Cramer’s comments and other media coverage kept Intuit in the spotlight, but these mentions were more commentary-driven than tied to a clear new business catalyst.

Cramer’s comments and other media coverage kept Intuit in the spotlight, but these mentions were more commentary-driven than tied to a clear new business catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including BFA Law, Pomerantz, and Bragar Eagel & Squire, announced investigations into Intuit after the stock’s major decline, raising concerns about possible securities-fraud claims and adding legal overhang. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including BFA Law, Pomerantz, and Bragar Eagel & Squire, announced investigations into Intuit after the stock’s major decline, raising concerns about possible securities-fraud claims and adding legal overhang. Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs reportedly cut Intuit, which can weigh on investor confidence and pressure the shares further.

Goldman Sachs reportedly cut Intuit, which can weigh on investor confidence and pressure the shares further. Negative Sentiment: News coverage focused on Intuit’s steep recent decline and investors “asking tough questions,” reinforcing bearish sentiment around the stock after the selloff. Article Title

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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