ING Groep NV Has $22.41 Million Stock Holdings in ATI Inc. $ATI

ING Groep NV lessened its position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Free Report) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,300 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 98,213 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.14% of ATI worth $22,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATI. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in ATI by 642.9% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in ATI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in ATI by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 534 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in ATI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in ATI by 378.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter.

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ATI Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:ATI opened at $177.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. ATI Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.42 and a twelve month high of $183.30. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $158.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. ATI had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.26%.The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. ATI has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.480 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at ATI

In other news, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 59,749 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total transaction of $10,699,253.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 218,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,039,766.98. The trade was a 21.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ATI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ATI from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on ATI from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered ATI from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on ATI in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of ATI in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATI presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $164.38.

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ATI Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

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