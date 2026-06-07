ING Groep NV Has $50.81 Million Position in Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

ING Groep NV reduced its stake in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS - Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,360,465 shares of the company's stock after selling 373,835 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned 0.25% of Amer Sports worth $50,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 484.8% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 848 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 241.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 174.3% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 5,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amer Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Amer Sports Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Amer Sports stock opened at $34.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day moving average of $36.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.05. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 6.50%.Amer Sports's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.230 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Amer Sports news, insider Wen-Chang (Victor) Chen sold 13,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $465,731.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 149,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,336,624.02. This represents a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew E. Page sold 105,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $3,867,202.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 4,083 shares in the company, valued at $150,050.25. The trade was a 96.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 860,705 shares of company stock valued at $30,156,939.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Amer Sports from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $52.00 target price on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $48.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AS

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports NYSE: AS is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports' portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc'teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

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