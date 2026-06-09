ING Groep NV Has $6.11 Million Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

ING Groep NV decreased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 67.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,751 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 62,306 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV's holdings in AMETEK were worth $6,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,784 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 223,227 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,392,000 after acquiring an additional 61,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 158,274 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,641,000 after acquiring an additional 81,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AME. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho set a $270.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $252.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AME

AMETEK Price Performance

AME opened at $225.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.43 and a 12 month high of $243.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.62. The stock has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.00.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $114,893.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,480 shares in the company, valued at $971,174.40. This represents a 10.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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