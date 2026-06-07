ING Groep NV Has $89.75 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

ING Groep NV cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,349 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,605,953 shares during the period. ING Groep NV's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $89,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 838 shares of the company's stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 1,717 shares of the company's stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Koa Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the company's stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.0% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company's stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 11,578 shares of the company's stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen cut PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $169.58.

Get Our Latest Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $141.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $193.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.51. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $171.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is presently 89.32%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PepsiCo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PepsiCo wasn't on the list.

While PepsiCo currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here