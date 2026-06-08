ING Groep NV Invests $9.44 Million in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

ING Groep NV bought a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 81,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,442,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 141,141 shares of the company's stock worth $16,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 293,033 shares of the company's stock worth $33,869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 983.0% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,875 shares of the company's stock worth $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 57,977 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 63,526 shares of the company's stock worth $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 114,224 shares of the company's stock worth $13,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Electric Power from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $136.00 to $129.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $129.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $131.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.47. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $100.72 and a one year high of $139.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio is currently 55.80%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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