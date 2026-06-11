ING Groep NV Invests $976,000 in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,077 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPWR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $658,656,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 77,483.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 262,231 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $237,676,000 after purchasing an additional 261,893 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 66.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,801 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $412,263,000 after purchasing an additional 178,622 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 36.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 529,124 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $386,991,000 after purchasing an additional 140,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,033 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,591,998,000 after purchasing an additional 134,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $1,473.04 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $670.00 and a 12-month high of $1,714.09. The stock has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a PE ratio of 106.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,491.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1,200.42.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $781.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems's revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,650.00 to $1,860.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,599.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,654.55, for a total transaction of $49,636,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 205,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $340,769,463.45. This represents a 12.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 30 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.95, for a total transaction of $46,018.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,527.05. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 113,073 shares of company stock worth $160,875,958 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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