ING Groep NV Lowers Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

ING Groep NV cut its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,910 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 62,352 shares during the period. ING Groep NV's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $33,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Arista Networks News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $4,292,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,600.64. The trade was a 71.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 220,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $34,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 182,803,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,674,486,109.28. This trade represents a 0.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,943,142 shares of company stock worth $314,941,943. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $154.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.82. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANET. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $178.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Arista Networks from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial raised Arista Networks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $175.00 price objective on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $185.72.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ANET

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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