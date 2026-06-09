ING Groep NV Makes New Investment in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. $PLAY

ING Groep NV bought a new position in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 451,000 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $7,311,000. ING Groep NV owned approximately 1.30% of Dave & Buster's Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,511,591 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $24,503,000 after acquiring an additional 276,064 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Dave & Buster's Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,359,000. Kazazian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Kazazian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 24,307 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 110,080 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 64,016 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dave & Buster's Entertainment news, SVP Steve Klohn sold 6,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $102,668.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 38,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at $566,255.43. This represents a 15.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster's Entertainment has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment stock opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.61, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $35.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.91. The company has a market cap of $383.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.81.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.74). Dave & Buster's Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Dave & Buster's Entertainment's revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc operates a chain of combined restaurant and entertainment venues designed to appeal to families, young adults and corporate groups. Each location features a full-service restaurant and bar alongside an arcade gaming area with ticket-based redemption, virtual reality experiences and skill-based games. Many venues also include multiple large-screen televisions and a sports bar atmosphere, catering to fans who wish to watch live sporting events in a social setting.

The company was founded in 1982 by David Corriveau and James “Buster” Corley, opening its first location in Dallas, Texas.

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