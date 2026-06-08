ING Groep NV Purchases 17,905 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. $URI

ING Groep NV grew its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) by 5,630.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,223 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 17,905 shares during the period. ING Groep NV's holdings in United Rentals were worth $14,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $978,017,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 22.8% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,402,524 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,247,762,000 after acquiring an additional 631,484 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 66.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 484,450 shares of the construction company's stock worth $462,485,000 after acquiring an additional 193,416 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3,459.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 196,688 shares of the construction company's stock worth $159,184,000 after acquiring an additional 191,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,678,614 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,557,158,000 after acquiring an additional 168,685 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 2,466 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $963.00, for a total value of $2,374,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,774 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,227,362. This represents a 14.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 306 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.99, for a total transaction of $292,226.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 5,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,479,732.62. The trade was a 5.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 26,088 shares of company stock worth $25,628,877 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

United Rentals Trading Down 0.0%

URI opened at $1,067.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $66.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $885.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $852.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $682.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1,091.23.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.47 by ($1.76). United Rentals had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.86 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 47.07 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $1.97 dividend. This represents a $7.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. United Rentals's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,101.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $1,041.00 to $1,119.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $1,025.00 to $1,145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of United Rentals from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $1,209.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,013.63.

View Our Latest Report on URI

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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