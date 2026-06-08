ING Groep NV Purchases 218,900 Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. $BSM

ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM - Free Report) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728,600 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after acquiring an additional 218,900 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.34% of Black Stone Minerals worth $9,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 35,024 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,750 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 20,221 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.49% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Black Stone Minerals

In other Black Stone Minerals news, Director D Mark Dewalch acquired 36,363 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $495,264.06. Following the purchase, the director owned 631,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,597,597.76. This trade represents a 6.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 19,154 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $258,195.92. Following the purchase, the chairman directly owned 3,681,604 shares in the company, valued at $49,628,021.92. This represents a 0.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 179,254 shares of company stock worth $2,407,265 and sold 69,900 shares worth $978,357. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $15.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BSM

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $13.88 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.05. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $59.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.38 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 42.40% and a net margin of 61.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.6%. Black Stone Minerals's dividend payout ratio is 94.49%.

Black Stone Minerals Profile

Black Stone Minerals L.P. NYSE: BSM is a publicly traded limited partnership that acquires and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests and producing royalty interests across the United States. The company's business model centers on holding fractional ownership in subsurface mineral estates, which allows it to earn royalty income from hydrocarbon production without taking on the capital expenditures or operating risks associated with exploration and development.

Founded in 1876 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Black Stone Minerals has built a diversified portfolio spanning key U.S.

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