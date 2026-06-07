ING Groep NV Purchases 693,718 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

ING Groep NV boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) by 9,331.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701,152 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after purchasing an additional 693,718 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV's holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $28,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 514.2% in the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 220,979 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 185,003 shares in the last quarter. DB&C Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 692,851 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $28,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Dbs Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $50.59.

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Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $45.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $189.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $51.68. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $47.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.27.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.82 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 12.46%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-4.990 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Verizon Communications's dividend payout ratio is presently 69.02%.

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About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

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