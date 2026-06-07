ING Groep NV Raises Stake in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

ING Groep NV increased its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) by 1,311.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,856,090 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 9,157,999 shares during the quarter. Kenvue accounts for approximately 1.0% of ING Groep NV's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. ING Groep NV owned 0.51% of Kenvue worth $170,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,273 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 184.1% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,619 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Orlando sold 38,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $679,751.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.59% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Kenvue from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Kenvue from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.33.

View Our Latest Report on KVUE

Kenvue Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $22.87. The company has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company's 50-day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.48.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Kenvue's dividend payout ratio is presently 97.65%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

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