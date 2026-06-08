ING Groep NV Sells 250,555 Shares of Insmed, Inc. $INSM

ING Groep NV decreased its position in shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM - Free Report) by 67.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 250,555 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.06% of Insmed worth $21,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Havemeyer Place LP bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth $1,025,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth $738,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth $8,789,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth $2,011,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INSM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Insmed from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Insmed from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Insmed in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on Insmed in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $210.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Insmed

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $94.22 on Monday. Insmed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.57 and a 52 week high of $212.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.14. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 130.11% and a negative net margin of 144.44%.The business had revenue of $305.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.42) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 229.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Insmed, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insmed news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 2,404 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $245,857.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 69,082 shares in the company, valued at $7,065,016.14. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 88,060 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total value of $14,497,317.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 106,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,584,130.30. This represents a 45.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 160,482 shares of company stock worth $24,438,193 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company's principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

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