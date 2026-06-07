ING Groep NV Sells 28,709 Shares of McDonald's Corporation $MCD

ING Groep NV trimmed its position in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,096 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 28,709 shares during the period. ING Groep NV's holdings in McDonald's were worth $78,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in McDonald's by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,550,991 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $474,029,000 after buying an additional 23,851 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in McDonald's by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 64,256 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $19,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in McDonald's by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 41,821 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. boosted its stake in McDonald's by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 7,790 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald's by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

McDonald's Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $279.73 on Friday. McDonald's Corporation has a twelve month low of $271.85 and a twelve month high of $341.75. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $291.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.54. The company has a market capitalization of $198.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

Insider Activity at McDonald's

In other McDonald's news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total transaction of $806,182.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,578,800. The trade was a 23.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,760.48. The trade was a 30.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,681 shares of company stock worth $2,631,594. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on McDonald's from $325.00 to $305.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore set a $350.00 price target on McDonald's in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded McDonald's from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on McDonald's from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $336.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MCD

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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