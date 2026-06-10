ING Groep NV Sells 332,595 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

ING Groep NV lowered its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 75.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,220 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 332,595 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV's holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,058,714 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,156,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,719 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $901,751,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,869,143 shares of the technology company's stock worth $835,626,000 after purchasing an additional 431,728 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $416,900,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,241,459 shares of the technology company's stock worth $325,210,000 after purchasing an additional 36,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $69.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $32.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $64.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HPE

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 93,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,808,425.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 204,754 shares in the company, valued at $6,144,667.54. This represents a 31.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 34,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $852,745.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at $426,385.08. This represents a 66.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 702,402 shares of company stock worth $18,440,171. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12-month low of $17.49 and a 12-month high of $64.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.94%.The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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