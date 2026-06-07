ING Groep NV Sells 374,854 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

ING Groep NV cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 374,854 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 0.8% of ING Groep NV's holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. ING Groep NV's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $125,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $432,612,950. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at $140,000,947.80. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 339,532 shares of company stock worth $119,504,341 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

More Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $345.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $419.86.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 10.9%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $466.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $358.36 and a 200 day moving average of $264.99. The firm has a market cap of $760.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.91, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.06 and a 1 year high of $546.44.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Advanced Micro Devices's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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