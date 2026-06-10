ING Groep NV Sells 45,900 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

ING Groep NV trimmed its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,800 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 45,900 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV's holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Ethos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 824,045 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $36,225,000 after acquiring an additional 67,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company's stock.

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BorgWarner Trading Down 3.4%

NYSE BWA opened at $73.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.24 and a 12 month high of $78.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.00 and a 200-day moving average of $53.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 2.53%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. BorgWarner's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In related news, EVP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 12,012 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $628,347.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,229.78. This trade represents a 23.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $316,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,482.60. The trade was a 12.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,512 shares of company stock worth $4,938,463. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on BorgWarner from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Bank of America started coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $71.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on BWA

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

See Also

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