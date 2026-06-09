ING Groep NV Sells 48,739 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

ING Groep NV reduced its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,767 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 48,739 shares during the period. ING Groep NV's holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in NRG Energy by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 179 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in NRG Energy by 321.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in NRG Energy by 3,714.3% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 267 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in NRG Energy by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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NRG Energy Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $127.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.39 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.22 and a 52-week high of $189.96.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 70.67%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. Analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. NRG Energy's payout ratio is currently 223.53%.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In related news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $783,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 55,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,693,291.75. The trade was a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $199.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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