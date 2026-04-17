ING Group, N.V. $ING Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL cut its stake in ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING - Free Report) by 81.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,667 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 52,010 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL's holdings in ING Group were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ING. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in ING Group by 2,757.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its position in ING Group by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in ING Group by 2,440.8% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in ING Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in ING Group by 210.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ING Group Price Performance

NYSE:ING opened at $29.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $85.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.05. ING Group, N.V. has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $31.17.

ING Group (NYSE:ING - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. ING Group had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

ING Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.8796 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 601.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. ING Group's payout ratio is 43.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ING has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of ING Group from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating on shares of ING Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ING Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of ING Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ING Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ING

ING Group Company Profile

ING Group N.V. is a Dutch multinational financial services company headquartered in Amsterdam. Formed through the consolidation of Dutch financial businesses, ING operates as a banking and financial services group that serves retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, large corporates and institutional clients. The company is organized under a two-tier governance model common in the Netherlands, with an Executive Board responsible for day-to-day management and a Supervisory Board providing oversight.

ING's principal activities include retail and direct banking, commercial and wholesale banking, corporate lending, transaction services and cash management, and a range of investment and savings products.

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