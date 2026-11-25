Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,225 shares of the social networking company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.0% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $38,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LP lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 723.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LP now owns 8,801,764 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $4,957,946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732,446 shares during the period. Jupiter Topco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,948,486,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,033,963 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $51,841,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510,123 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 14.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,038,035 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $12,036,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,494 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 18.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,858,972 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $6,784,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on META. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $740.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $810.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $850.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $826.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $589.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $520.26 and a 12-month high of $779.82. The business's 50 day moving average is $673.74 and its 200 day moving average is $628.45.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.86. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $64.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.25 EPS. The business's revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a $0.5250 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. Meta Platforms's payout ratio is 7.16%.

Key Stories Impacting Meta Platforms

Here are a few of the latest stories about META:

Positive Sentiment: Meta says its Muse AI agent is helping Instagram’s ad business by improving advertiser conversions. Strong ad demand and AI-powered advertising tools may support revenue growth. How Meta is using Instagram to get an ad boost from its Muse personal AI agent

Meta says its Muse AI agent is helping Instagram’s ad business by improving advertiser conversions. Strong ad demand and AI-powered advertising tools may support revenue growth. Negative Sentiment: Meta paused its planned Class C share issuance amid shareholder litigation. The delay raises questions about financing the company’s growing AI investments and may add to concerns about spending and cash flow. Meta stock falls as Class C share delay raises questions over AI funding

Meta paused its planned Class C share issuance amid shareholder litigation. The delay raises questions about financing the company’s growing AI investments and may add to concerns about spending and cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Analysts have lowered price targets, including J.P. Morgan’s cut to $775 from $940 and Morgan Stanley’s reduction to $720 from $820. Such revisions can weigh on sentiment even where the firms retain positive ratings. Could Meta actually climb 30%?

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Curtis Mahoney sold 1,559 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $974,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,796 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,747,500. This represents a 35.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 629 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.39, for a total transaction of $402,805.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,440.41. This trade represents a 46.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152,540 shares of company stock worth $105,316,609. Company insiders own 13.42% of the company's stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a global technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which connect people and help businesses reach audiences around the world. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and technologies through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software and services. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with its platforms providing tools for businesses to promote products and services.

See Also

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